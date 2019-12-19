-
Why are all-male panels still a thing? | The Stream
Manferences. Himposiums. Manels. When it comes to speaking engagements, men continue to outnumber women by a large margin. In the media world, the same rules apply.
But have you noticed? Over the past couple of years, The Stream has made a concerted effort to diversify our guest panels, producing shows with all-female experts on topics ranging from Bitcoin to the world’s growing rubbish problem.
According to advocates, this kind of inclusion is important because public speakers are “perceived as thought leaders and experts. The more women are held back from the stage, the longer we will keep being perceived as ‘less than’ “.
In this episode we ask, why are all-male panels still a thing? Join the conversation:
