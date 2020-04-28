-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Why are black Americans hardest hit by coronavirus? | The Stream
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States has now passed 977,000, with the death toll in the tens of thousands. But the disease is disproportionately affecting black Americans. Recent official figures in Louisiana show that African Americans account for 56 percent of those who have died from COVID-19 but only 32 percent of the general population.
Health researchers, journalists and social scientists say there are several reasons why black Americans are especially impacted by coronavirus – such as the essential public-facing jobs they often hold and the under-served areas in which many live. Racial justice advocates say the challenges that coronavirus poses to black communities in the US stem from decades of racist public policy and stereotyping.
The Stream will look at how coronavirus is a life-or-death issue for black Americans.
Join the conversation:
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/AJStream
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/AJStream
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
#coronavirus
#ajstream
#aljazeeraenglish
#racism