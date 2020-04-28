Why are black Americans hardest hit by coronavirus? | The Stream

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States has now passed 977,000, with the death toll in the tens of thousands. But the disease is disproportionately affecting black Americans. Recent official figures in Louisiana show that African Americans account for 56 percent of those who have died from COVID-19 but only 32 percent of the general population.

Health researchers, journalists and social scientists say there are several reasons why black Americans are especially impacted by coronavirus – such as the essential public-facing jobs they often hold and the under-served areas in which many live. Racial justice advocates say the challenges that coronavirus poses to black communities in the US stem from decades of racist public policy and stereotyping.

The Stream will look at how coronavirus is a life-or-death issue for black Americans.

