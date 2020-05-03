Why are journalists reporting on the pandemic facing threats? | Inside Story

The spread of the coronavirus and how to stop it dominates the news agenda of nearly every media outlet in the world right now.

Public health bodies rely on them to keep people informed.

But journalists are facing threats as they try to separate fact from misinformation.

There have been reports of retaliation against the media since the global outbreak began.

Rights groups accuse some governments of using the pandemic as an excuse to censor the news and punish reporters.

So what are the challenges facing journalists?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Pierre Haski – President of Reporters Without Borders.

Barkha Dutt – Television Journalist.

Danilo Arao – Associate Professor of Journalism at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

