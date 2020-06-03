Share
Why are outbreaks of infectious diseases on the rise? | COVID-19 SPECIAL

COVID-19 is an unprecedented global health crisis in many ways. But the emergence of the
disease is also part of an alarming pattern. Scientists say the number of new infectious diseases in humans like SARS, MERS and
COVID-19 has risen dramatically over the last decades.A study showed that the number of emerging infectious diseases in humans almost
quadrupled between 1940 and 2000. And it’s not just that there are more types of disease. The total number of outbreaks is rising
too. In fact, the total number of outbreaks of all diseases, both old and new, has roughly
tripled since 1980. So what is causing the rise of new infectious diseases in our world today? And how do
humans contribute?

