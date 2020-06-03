-
Madeleine McCann: Police plea for help as German suspect revealed – Top stories this morning – BBC - 41 mins ago
Ex-defence chief Mattis rips Trump for response to Floyd protests - 42 mins ago
Brazil, Mexico coronavirus deaths hit daily record - 2 hours ago
The Brief: Where’s the money coming from for the EU Recovery Fund? - 2 hours ago
Floyd death: Three more officers charged; Chauvin charge upgraded - 3 hours ago
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Wed 3 June – Springwatch – BBC - 7 hours ago
‘Come November, we will remember’ George Floyd, says Rev Jesse Jackson - 12 hours ago
Coronavirus: Hard-hit Sweden admits it could have battled COVID-19 better - 13 hours ago
Protests erupt in London over death of George Floyd| LIVE - 13 hours ago
Sweden’s chief epidemiologist concedes too many people died - 13 hours ago
Why are outbreaks of infectious diseases on the rise? | COVID-19 SPECIAL
COVID-19 is an unprecedented global health crisis in many ways. But the emergence of the
disease is also part of an alarming pattern. Scientists say the number of new infectious diseases in humans like SARS, MERS and
COVID-19 has risen dramatically over the last decades.A study showed that the number of emerging infectious diseases in humans almost
quadrupled between 1940 and 2000. And it’s not just that there are more types of disease. The total number of outbreaks is rising
too. In fact, the total number of outbreaks of all diseases, both old and new, has roughly
tripled since 1980. So what is causing the rise of new infectious diseases in our world today? And how do
humans contribute?
