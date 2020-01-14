-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Why are people lying about Australia’s bushfires? | The Stream
As Australia’s ruinous wildfires continue to spread, so does disinformation. There has been fake news, conspiracy theories on social media, and even claims the fires were the work of 200 arsonists. A significant amount of this content went viral, sowing confusion and discord in an already rattled population.
While much of this has been the work of trolls, mainstream media outlets such as Rupert Murdoch’s Sky News and The Australian newspaper have also been criticised for their coverage. The debate is particularly contentious in a country where climate change has long been a controversial topic that often figures as an election issue.
In this show, we will hear the latest news from the epicenter of the disaster, dig into the disinformation campaigns and media controversy, and look at how indigenous people are responding to the devastation.
Join the conversation:
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/AJStream
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/AJStream
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
#aljazeeraenglish
#ajstream
#Australia