Why are people protesting in Lebanon? | Start Here
People in Lebanon have refused to end their protests even though a new government has been announced.
Many say they’re tired of the corruption and a never-ending economic crisis.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab put together a new cabinet that he says is made up of technocrats with no political affiliations.
But many protesters say that’s not the case and are demanding an overhaul of Lebanon’s political system.
