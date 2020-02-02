Why are people protesting in Lebanon? | Start Here

People in Lebanon have refused to end their protests even though a new government has been announced.

Many say they’re tired of the corruption and a never-ending economic crisis.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab put together a new cabinet that he says is made up of technocrats with no political affiliations.

But many protesters say that’s not the case and are demanding an overhaul of Lebanon’s political system.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#Aljazeeraenglish #StartHere #LebanonProtests