-
Why are some Republican leaders urging voters to vote Democrat? | The Bottom Line
Hedge fund manager Anthony Scaramucci – aka “The Mooch” – campaigned vigorously for candidate Donald Trump during the last US election, and was hired as White House communications director in 2017.
A few days later, he was fired.
He remained loyal to his ex-boss after his departure, but says that Trump’s tweet last year demeaning “The Squad” – a group of four Democratic Congresswomen of colour, including Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – “was a bridge too far for me”.
In this no-holds-barred interview with Steve Clemons, Scaramucci says he’s now part of the “Republican Resistance” pushing back against what he calls the “Vichy Republicans” backing Trump’s re-election.
