Share
0 0 0 0

Why are Spanish farmers protesting against low prices?

6 hours ago

Trade unions demand political action to guarantee retail prices for fruit and vegetables that are liveable for farmers.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/18/why-are-spanish-farmers-protesting-against-low-prices

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment