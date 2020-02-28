Why are the French so pessimistic?

France is one of the richest and safest countries and yet the French are among the most pessimistic people in the world? Claudia Senik, Professor of Economics at the famous Sorbonne University explains this paradox

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en