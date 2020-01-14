Why are the French still striking?

Strikes against French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reform continued into their 41st day this Tuesday. The contentious issue of the pivot age of 64 has been temporarily removed from the plan but that move has done little to quell protest. Simon Harding explains.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en