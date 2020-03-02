Share
Why did Pete Buttigieg quit the Democratic presidential race just before Super Tuesday?

2 hours ago

Why did Pete Buttigieg quit the Democratic presidential race just before Super Tuesday? FRANCE24’s Claire Pryde asks Robert Gutsche, senior lecturer at Lancaster University.

