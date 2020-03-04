Why does Super Tuesday matter?

A rebound for Joe Biden on the biggest day of voting in the Democratic race to challenge Donald Trump for the White House.

Super Tuesday: a big group of states get to have their say, and it was super for Joe Biden.

The states have given him a lead in delegates – he is the party’s frontrunner so far.

It’s a remarkable comeback when all expectations favoured his main rival Bernie Sanders.

Biden seized sweeping victories during the most important voting day in the Democrats’ race for the White house.

Mike Bloomberg and Elizbeth Warren might be dead in the political water, but Bernie Sanders still has a good chance.

He’s grabbed California, the day’s big prize with the most number of delegates.

It looks like these two will now slug it out state by state until the party convention, and then on and into the election.

So, what does that mean for the party’s nomination in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election in November?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests

James Pindell, Politics Reporter for the Boston Globe.

Linda Sarsour, activist and a campaigner known as a ‘National Surrogate’ for Bernie Sanders.

Scott Lucas, Professor of American Studies at the University of Birmingham and co-founder of the news and analysis website ‘the Trump Project’.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #InsideStory #SuperTuesday