Why have democracy leaders in Hong Kong been arrested? I Inside Story

The coronavirus pandemic has interrupted the anti-government protests that gripped Hong Kong for much of last year.

However, the tension that triggered the unrest hasn’t gone away.

Police arrested 15 leading activists and accused them of organising and taking part in unlawful protests last year.

They include Martin Lee, known as Hong Kong’s ‘Father of Democracy’.

The arrests follow comments by mainland China’s liason office in Hong Kong that it has the right to supervise the city’s affairs.

Could the developments trigger more turmoil?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests: Martin Lee – Founding Chairman of the Democratic Party of Hong Kong and former legislative councillor

Andy Mok – Senior Research Fellow, Center for China and Globalisation

Victor Teo – Assistant Professor, affiliated faculty with the China Studies Programme, University of Hong Kong

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #China #HongKong