Why is Australia burning? Bushfires spark calls for urgent overhaul of climate policy

You know Australia’s unprecedented bushfires are bad when rescuers in New South Wales have to air drop carrots to hungry wildlife. It is the whole of the southeast that has borne the brunt and despite slightly cooler temperatures and the promise of rain, dozens of fires remain out of control.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en