Why Is Australia Drying Up?

Australia is on the front lines of the climate crisis. In the Murray-Darling basin, a source of fresh water and food for millions of people, widespread droughts have turned rivers and lakes into dry troughs. Bloomberg’s Matthew Campbell traveled through some of the hardest-hit areas of the Murray-Darling to investigate how Australian businesses and government are responding to the crisis.

