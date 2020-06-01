-
Silent anti-government protest on Day of the Republic in Italy | LIVE - 12 hours ago
-
Robocop nurse: Hospital goes high tech to streamline patients - 13 hours ago
-
US protests continue: People defy curfews to demonstrate against death of George Floyd - 13 hours ago
-
Greek resettlement: Thousands of refugees forced to find new housing - 13 hours ago
-
Lifting restrictions: France’s bars and restaurants return with new safety rules - 13 hours ago
-
Police violently clears streets for Donald Trump walk | Protests in the US latest news - 13 hours ago
-
George Floyd: Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest – Top stories this morning – BBC - 15 hours ago
-
Why Is Australia Drying Up? - 1 day ago
-
How likely are coronavirus transmissions during flights? | COVID-19 Special - 1 day ago
-
Coronavirus: Disease ‘not done’, Hancock – Covid-19 Government Briefing 🔴 – BBC - 1 day ago
Why Is Australia Drying Up?
Australia is on the front lines of the climate crisis. In the Murray-Darling basin, a source of fresh water and food for millions of people, widespread droughts have turned rivers and lakes into dry troughs. Bloomberg’s Matthew Campbell traveled through some of the hardest-hit areas of the Murray-Darling to investigate how Australian businesses and government are responding to the crisis.
#Green #Climate #Australia
——–
Like this video? Subscribe to Bloomberg on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/Bloomberg?sub_confirmation=1
Bloomberg is the First Word in business news, delivering breaking news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com
Connect with us on…
Twitter: https://twitter.com/business
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/