Why is Britain acting against Hezbollah? | Inside Story

The UK has added Lebanon’s entire Hezbollah movement to its blacklist of what it terms terrorist organisations.

And now it’s freezing Hezbollah’s assets, and will prosecute anyone in the UK who continues to have accounts or financial services connected to the group.

It was in March last year that the British government said it could no longer distinguish between the political and the military wings of Hezbollah.

But it took until this week before it announced it was going after the group’s finances.

The United States has welcomed the decision, saying it had long been seeking such a move from its European allies.

But why now? Is Iran the real target?

And does it complicate an already tense situation in the Middle East?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests

Afzal Ashraf, assistant Professor at the University of Nottingham’s Centre for Conflict, Security and Terrorism

Kamel Wazne, expert on Hezbollah and a director at the Center for American Strategic Studies in Beirut

Chris Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#Aljazeeraenglish

#News

#InsideStory

#Hezbollah