Why is Myanmar stepping up attacks on ethnic rebel groups? I Inside Story
There has been much attention on the Myanmar military’s campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority.
But over the past few weeks, the Myanmar army hass stepped up attacks on ethnic armed groups such as the Arakan Army, who are mainly Buddhist fighters fighting for greater autonomy.
The UN says air strikes and shelling have killed at least 32 people in two states over the past three weeks.
What’s behind the uptick in violence?
And why has Myanmar’s military rejected offers of a ceasefire?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Phil Robertson – Deputy Director of the Asia Division at Human Rights Watch
Azeem Ibrahim – Director at the Center for Global Policy and author of ‘The Rohingyas: Inside Myanmar’s Genocide’
Laetitia van den Assum – Member of the Rakhine Advisory Commission and a former Ambassador for the Netherlands to the UK
