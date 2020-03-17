Why is Trump’s Middle East plan so divisive? I Start Here

The Trump administration and Israel say their offer to the Palestinians is the best one yet. In fact they say it could be the last one they’ll ever offer Palestine. But Palestinians say it’s a non-starter.

So how does US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan stack up against the ones that have failed before? Will Palestine reconsider? And why now?

Start Here explains.

