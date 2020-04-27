-
Why is worldwide military spending going up? | Inside Story
It’s often said that war is good for business.
Conflicts drive up demand for weapons, defence equipment and soldiers.
It appears last year was a bumper year.
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute says global military spending grew to nearly two trillion dollars, a 3.6 percent increase on 2018 and the highest level rise in 10 years.
Five countries – the US, China, India, Russia and Saudi Arabia – account for more than 60 percent of the expenditure.
Will the upward trend continue as the coronavirus pandemic devastates the world’s economies?
Presneter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Pieter Wezeman – Senior Researcher of the Arms and Military Expenditure Programme at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute
Adam Ni – Director of the Australia-based China Policy Centre
Andrew Smith – Spokesman for the Campaign Against Arms Trade
