Why is worldwide military spending going up? | Inside Story

It’s often said that war is good for business.

Conflicts drive up demand for weapons, defence equipment and soldiers.

It appears last year was a bumper year.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute says global military spending grew to nearly two trillion dollars, a 3.6 percent increase on 2018 and the highest level rise in 10 years.

Five countries – the US, China, India, Russia and Saudi Arabia – account for more than 60 percent of the expenditure.

Will the upward trend continue as the coronavirus pandemic devastates the world’s economies?

Presneter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Pieter Wezeman – Senior Researcher of the Arms and Military Expenditure Programme at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

Adam Ni – Director of the Australia-based China Policy Centre

Andrew Smith – Spokesman for the Campaign Against Arms Trade

