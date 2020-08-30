Why Kenya’s Rift Valley lakes are going through a crisis

Thousands of people in Kenya have been forced to abandon their homes after a drastic rise in the levels of the lakes along the Rift Valley.

Homes, schools, hospitals and roads are under water.

Environmentalists say decades of deforestation and this year’s unusually heavy rains have contributed to the disaster.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from Lake Baringo, where the water has risen by around 12 metres in the last seven years.

