-
Montenegro: President Djukanovic votes in parliamentary election - 4 hours ago
-
The oldest married couple in the world is from Quito and has been together for 79 years - 5 hours ago
-
Bahrain: Dozens attend Ashura commemoration in Karbabad - 5 hours ago
-
Belarus: Thousands of women stage anti-Lukashenko protest in central Minsk - 5 hours ago
-
Poland: Pro-LGBT “Equality March” met with counter-protesters in Krakow - 5 hours ago
-
Italy: Arrival of hundreds of migrants met with protest in Lampedusa - 5 hours ago
-
Pakistan: People slept on roofs, we have nothing to eat – Karachi residents on severe flooding - 5 hours ago
-
Germany: Berlin rally calls for an end to COVID-19 restrictions - 5 hours ago
-
Montenegro: Voters cast ballots in parliamentary election - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Los Angeles residents react to death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman - 5 hours ago
Why Kenya’s Rift Valley lakes are going through a crisis
Thousands of people in Kenya have been forced to abandon their homes after a drastic rise in the levels of the lakes along the Rift Valley.
Homes, schools, hospitals and roads are under water.
Environmentalists say decades of deforestation and this year’s unusually heavy rains have contributed to the disaster.
Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from Lake Baringo, where the water has risen by around 12 metres in the last seven years.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Kenya #KenyaFloods #RiftValley