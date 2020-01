Why the French are drinking less

Dr Maria Melchior, research director at science research center INSERM, tells François Picard about new government statistics that point to less drinking by the French. She’s encouraged by a drop in binge drinking and cannabis use among young people but also wonders if increased screen time instead may be the reason.

