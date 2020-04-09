Why The U.S. Can’t Import Life-Saving Masks

A limited stockpile and a massive spike in demand led to a critical shortage of 3M N95 masks for American healthcare workers fighting COVI-19. Yet there are a number of alternative masks that America could import, but can’t, due to strict federal guidelines.

