Why The U.S. Can’t Import Life-Saving Masks
A limited stockpile and a massive spike in demand led to a critical shortage of 3M N95 masks for American healthcare workers fighting COVI-19. Yet there are a number of alternative masks that America could import, but can’t, due to strict federal guidelines.
#coronavirus #COVID-19 #Pandemic
