Why Trump added six nations to his travel ban list
The US government has announced new immigration restrictions on six countries citing security concerns.
The Department of Homeland Security will suspend visas that can lead to permanent residency for nationals from Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Nigeria.
Sudan and Tanzania will also stop receiving “diversity visas” – a process that awards green cards to countries with low immigration numbers to the US.
Travel restrictions have been in place on Muslim-majority countries of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen since 2017.
Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from Washington, DC.
