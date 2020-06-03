Why You Can’t Fight Distraction

Research shows that our brains are designed to be distracted. Scientists from Princeton University and the University of California found that our brain refocuses our attention four times every second. So as you read this sentence your brain is periodically scanning your surroundings to see if there is a more important location to focus on.

Video by Abi Morgan

#Distraction #News #QuickTake

——–

Like this video? Subscribe to Bloomberg on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/Bloomberg?sub_confirmation=1

Bloomberg is the First Word in business news, delivering breaking news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com

Connect with us on…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/business

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/