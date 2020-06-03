-
Madeleine McCann: Police plea for help as German suspect revealed – Top stories this morning – BBC - 41 mins ago
-
Ex-defence chief Mattis rips Trump for response to Floyd protests - 43 mins ago
-
Brazil, Mexico coronavirus deaths hit daily record - 2 hours ago
-
The Brief: Where’s the money coming from for the EU Recovery Fund? - 2 hours ago
-
Floyd death: Three more officers charged; Chauvin charge upgraded - 3 hours ago
-
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Wed 3 June – Springwatch – BBC - 7 hours ago
-
‘Come November, we will remember’ George Floyd, says Rev Jesse Jackson - 12 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Hard-hit Sweden admits it could have battled COVID-19 better - 13 hours ago
-
Protests erupt in London over death of George Floyd| LIVE - 13 hours ago
-
Sweden’s chief epidemiologist concedes too many people died - 13 hours ago
Why You Can’t Fight Distraction
Research shows that our brains are designed to be distracted. Scientists from Princeton University and the University of California found that our brain refocuses our attention four times every second. So as you read this sentence your brain is periodically scanning your surroundings to see if there is a more important location to focus on.
Video by Abi Morgan
#Distraction #News #QuickTake
——–
Like this video? Subscribe to Bloomberg on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/Bloomberg?sub_confirmation=1
Bloomberg is the First Word in business news, delivering breaking news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com
Connect with us on…
Twitter: https://twitter.com/business
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/