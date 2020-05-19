-
Chile COVID-19 lockdown: Poor Santiago residents demand food, aid - 22 mins ago
Argentina: Penguin colonies suffer from plastic trash | Global Ideas - 49 mins ago
Coronavirus LIVE: Trump threatens to withdraw funding permanently from WHO over China concerns - 53 mins ago
Macron and Merkel back EU bond to raise €500 billion for COVID-19 recovery plan - 59 mins ago
Shops, cafes reopen as Italy lifts coronavirus restrictions - about 1 hour ago
Wild protests break out in Chile over Covid-19 lockdown food shortages - 2 hours ago
Acropolis reopens after two-month coronavirus shutdown - 2 hours ago
Trump says he is taking unproven drug to prevent Covid-19 infection - 2 hours ago
British GP slams Trump for taking malaria drug to ward off Coronavirus (Covid-19) – BBC - 2 hours ago
Trump taking unproven drug to ward off Coronavirus – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 3 hours ago
Police and protesters clashed in Santiago on Monday amid a city-wide lockdown meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus as local officials warned that food shortages had hit one of the Chilean capital´s poorest neighborhoods
