Will a new gas deal fuel regional rivalry?

Greece, Cyprus and Israel sign a pipeline deal in the eastern Mediterranean

Worldwide demand for natural gas is growing and discoveries in the eastern Mediterranean are changing the EU’s policies on its energy supplies.

For decades, it’s relied on Russia for gas. But Israel, Greece and Cyprus have signed off on a project for a pipeline that would lessen Europe’s dependence on Moscow.

The supply will connect Israel’s offshore fields with Europe and is expected to meet about 10% of the EU’s demand for natural gas.

But that unites the three signatories in opposition to Turkey and Libya.

Last month, Ankara and Tripoli agreed on a new maritime boundary they call their Exclusive Economic Zone.

They say this gives them full rights to exploit natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean – including oil and gas.

So, how is this deal shaping politics in the region?

Presenter: Julie McDonald

Guests

Gabriel Mitchell, Policy Fellow at the Mitvim Institute think tank.

Mehmet Ogutcu, Chairman of the London Energy Club and a former Turkish diplomat.

James Moran, Associate Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for European Policy Studies and former EU Ambassador to Egypt.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#Aljazeeraenglish #InsideStory #PipelineDeal