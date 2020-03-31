Will coronavirus spell the end of the hipster beard?

We look at the French junior economy minister’s “wartime” call for businesses to adapt to the needs of the country, while Libération looks at how confinement has spurred “melancovid” in France, Lionel Messi announces he and his Barcelona teammates will take a pay cut to help amid the club’s shutdown and an article looks at how the pandemic could seal the end of the hipster beard (or not!)

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en