-
Victoria state premier announces nightly coronavirus curfew for Melbourne - 5 hours ago
-
Should TikTok be banned? | Start Here - 6 hours ago
-
LIVE: Pilgrims repeat ‘Stoning of Devil’ ceremony before returning to Mecca on 5th day of Hajj - 6 hours ago
-
South Africa surpasses 500,000 Covid-19 cases, more than half of Africa’s tally - 7 hours ago
-
Germany: Mobile station offers free COVID tests for travellers from Scandinavia at Fehmarn island - 7 hours ago
-
Syria: Opposition form coalition amid discontent with parliamentary elections - 7 hours ago
-
Will England become a cashless society? - 7 hours ago
-
Myanmar: Karen minority demand troops leave area - 8 hours ago
-
Berlin police break up protest against coronavirus restrictions | DW News - 8 hours ago
-
Argentina’s pandemic squatters - 8 hours ago
Will England become a cashless society?
Electronic banking, the digital economy, and now coronavirus means an increasingly cashless society.
The notes and coins in our pockets are being rapidly replaced by contactless bank cards and mobile phone payments.
But not everyone in England is comfortable with the technology.
Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from Essex, where many want to stick to pounds, shillings and pence.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#UKcashless #MobileBanking #AlJazeeraEnglish