Will England become a cashless society?

Electronic banking, the digital economy, and now coronavirus means an increasingly cashless society.

The notes and coins in our pockets are being rapidly replaced by contactless bank cards and mobile phone payments.

But not everyone in England is comfortable with the technology.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from Essex, where many want to stick to pounds, shillings and pence.

