Will Ferrell shows his testicles… | The Graham Norton Show – BBC

Will Ferrell talks about some of the strangest things he’s ever taken from film sets.

Joining Graham on his virtual sofa tonight: actor and comedian Will Ferrell, starring in new comedy film Eurovision; funny lady Miranda Hart; triple Oscar-nominated Mark Ruffalo, playing twin brothers in I Know This Much is True; and the stars of BBC drama Normal People, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Plus a special home music performance by Pose star Billy Porter of his new single For What it’s Worth.

The Graham Norton Show | Series 27 Episode 6 | BBC

