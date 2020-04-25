Will global collaboration against covid-19 succeed? I Inside Story

It’s being called a ‘landmark collaboration’.

The World Health Organization, heads of government and research bodies have come together to coordinate the fight against COVID-19.

They’ve pledged to work together to find a vaccine and make sure everyone has equal access to treatments and diagnostic tests.

But the United States isn’t taking part, after President Donald Trump accused the W.H.O. of mishandling the crisis.

So how do we overcome the huge challenges ahead?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Dr Annelies Wilder-Smith – Professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Ian Goldin – Professor of Globalisation and Development at the University of Oxford.

Dr Joia Mukherjee – Chief Medical Officer of Partners in Health.

