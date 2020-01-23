-
Will ICJ ruling help the Rohingya? I Inside Story
The International Court of Justice, the world’s highest court, has ordered Myanmar’s government to prevent it’s military from committing acts of genocide against the Rohingya.
The ICJ has also warned that the Rohingya Muslim minority remain at serious risk of genocide and ordered the country to abide by the genocide convention, and take all measures within its power to prevent further killings.
The case brought by The Gambia last year accuses Myanmar of committing an ongoing genocide against its minority Muslim Rohingya population. Myanmar denies the allegations.
Thursday’s ruling comes just days after an inquiry backed by Myanmar’s government dismissed allegations of genocide. Myanmar’s leader Suu Kyi says the Rohingya have ‘exaggerated’ abuses.
So what does this ruling mean and will Myanmar abide by the orders?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests
Thomas MacManus, Director of the International State Crime Initiative at Queen Mary University of London.
Azeem Ibrahim, Chair of the Center for Global Policy’s Rohingya Legal Forum and author of the book, ‘Rohingyas: Inside Myanmar’s Hidden Genocide.’
Simon Adams, Executive Director of the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect, and adviser to The Gambia on this case.
