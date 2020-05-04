-
Will life ever return to normal after coronavirus lockdown? I Inside Story
It’s now more than four months since the COVID-19 started spreading from Wuhan in China.
Although the pandemic hasn’t stopped, some countries with falling infection rates are slowly easing lockdown restrictions.
Small shops and restaurants are reopening in a dozen countries across Asia, Europe and Africa.
Some school children are returning to class.
A few more domestic flights are taking off, and train services are increasing frequency.
What are the risks of a second wave of infections?
And how should we adapt to life post lockdown?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
John Nicholls – Clinical Professor in Pathology at the University of Hong Kong
Donna Dawson – Psychologist specialising in personality and behaviour
David Alexander – Professor of Risk and Disaster Reduction at University College London
