Will life ever return to normal after coronavirus lockdown? I Inside Story

It’s now more than four months since the COVID-19 started spreading from Wuhan in China.

Although the pandemic hasn’t stopped, some countries with falling infection rates are slowly easing lockdown restrictions.

Small shops and restaurants are reopening in a dozen countries across Asia, Europe and Africa.

Some school children are returning to class.

A few more domestic flights are taking off, and train services are increasing frequency.

What are the risks of a second wave of infections?

And how should we adapt to life post lockdown?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

John Nicholls – Clinical Professor in Pathology at the University of Hong Kong

Donna Dawson – Psychologist specialising in personality and behaviour

David Alexander – Professor of Risk and Disaster Reduction at University College London

