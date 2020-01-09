Will NATO take a greater role in the Middle East? | Inside Story

President Donald Trump says the U.S. doesn’t need Middle East oil.

So what about his country’s role in the region?

Well, the President is calling on NATO allies to step up their involvement there.

That seems to contradict his previous questioning of the alliance’s relevance.

He’s urged its member countries to increase their military spending, yet criticised NATO as obsolete

and split with some of its leaders over his decision to pull the U.S. out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Now NATO’s secretary general says he agrees with Trump that the alliance should contribute more to the stability of the region.

But given the ongoing tension between Tehran and Washington, what’s NATO able to offer?

Presenter: Julie McDonald

Guests

Karen Joy Greenberg, Director of the Center on National Security at Fordham University.

Fabrice Pothier, Chief Strategy Office at Rasmussen Global and a former Director of Policy Planning at NATO.

Tallha Abdulrazaq, researcher at the University of Exeter specialising in Iran, Iraq and Middle Eastern politics.

