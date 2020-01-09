-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Will NATO take a greater role in the Middle East? | Inside Story
President Donald Trump says the U.S. doesn’t need Middle East oil.
So what about his country’s role in the region?
Well, the President is calling on NATO allies to step up their involvement there.
That seems to contradict his previous questioning of the alliance’s relevance.
He’s urged its member countries to increase their military spending, yet criticised NATO as obsolete
and split with some of its leaders over his decision to pull the U.S. out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
Now NATO’s secretary general says he agrees with Trump that the alliance should contribute more to the stability of the region.
But given the ongoing tension between Tehran and Washington, what’s NATO able to offer?
Presenter: Julie McDonald
Guests
Karen Joy Greenberg, Director of the Center on National Security at Fordham University.
Fabrice Pothier, Chief Strategy Office at Rasmussen Global and a former Director of Policy Planning at NATO.
Tallha Abdulrazaq, researcher at the University of Exeter specialising in Iran, Iraq and Middle Eastern politics.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
#Aljazeeraenglish
#News
#Nato
#InsideStory
#MiddleEast