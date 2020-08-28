-
Will Shinzo Abe’s resignation weaken Japan’s position in the Indo-Pacific | DW News
With Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set to resign, the future of Japan’s relations with countries in the region is suddenly an open question. During his tenure, Abe sought to build an alliance with the United States, India and Australia, primarily with the aim of countering China’s influence.
