Will Sudan’s former leader Omar Al Bashir face trial at the ICC? I Inside Story
One of the International Criminal Court’s most wanted people may soon face trial.
Former Sudanese president Omar Al Bashir is accused of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity in the western Darfur region.
In 2003, he sent soldiers and militias to suppress mostly non-Arab rebels.
The UN believes fighting, famine and disease killed at least 300,000 people.
Bashir denies the allegations, and has escaped previous attempts to send him to the Hague tribunal.
But he’s no longer in power and Sudan’s transitional government and rebels in Darfur have now agreed to hand over all suspects wanted by the ICC.
So, will Omar Al Bashir face trial at the ICC?
Presenter: Nastasya Tay
Guests:
Waleed Madibo – President of the Sudan Policy Forum.
Samaher El Mubarak – Spokeswoman for the Sudanese Professionals Association.
Kenneth Roth – Executive Director of Human Rights Watch.
