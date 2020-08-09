-
Will the Beirut explosions cause a humanitarian disaster? | Inside Story
Lebanon was in a dire state even before Tuesday’s explosions in Beirut.
The government is bankrupt, millions of Lebanese are jobless, and the country is hosting 1.5 Syrian refugees.
The huge blast made things worse by destroying the main port for a nation heavily reliant on food imports.
300,000 homeless people Beirut have received little help from the government.
How will aid organisations deal with the challenge?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Violet Speeks-Warnery – Deputy Lebanon Representative, UNICEF
Carlo Gherardi – Lebanon Director, Norwegian Refugee Council
Basma Tabaja – Deputy Head of Delegation, International Commitee of the Red Cross Lebanon
