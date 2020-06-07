Will the coronavirus make London a paradise for cyclists? | Focus on Europe

Boris Johnson has promised a golden age for cycling. London is closing many roads to cars and improving bike paths. Congestion needs to be reduced anyway, and social distancing on public transport means fewer passengers per trip. Not everybody backs the ambitious plans.

