Will the coronavirus make London a paradise for cyclists? | Focus on Europe - 6 hours ago
Will the coronavirus make London a paradise for cyclists? | Focus on Europe
Boris Johnson has promised a golden age for cycling. London is closing many roads to cars and improving bike paths. Congestion needs to be reduced anyway, and social distancing on public transport means fewer passengers per trip. Not everybody backs the ambitious plans.
