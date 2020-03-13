-
Will the Coronavirus pandemic cause a global recession?IInside Story
Stock markets around the world have had a turbulent week with some of the worst losses in over 30 years.
It’s the world’s biggest health emergency.
The coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic, and there are fears it can lead to a catastrophic global economic crisis.
Sweeping containment measures have disrupted markets around the world – including in the U-S.
A travel ban on 26 European countries came into effect on Friday and the unprecedented move sent stocks crashing to their worst losses in over 30 years.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 10 percent on Thursday– its biggest plunge since the Black Monday crash of 1987.
While European markets showed some signs of recovery on Friday.
So, what’s the economic fallout?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Pedro Da Costa – Senior Reporter at Market News International.
Hosuk Lee-Makiyama – Director of the European Centre for International Political Economy.
Gareth Leather – Senior Economist who specialises in Asian and emerging markets at the firm Capital Economics.
