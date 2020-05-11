Will the global tourism industry survive the pandemic? I Inside Story

The global tourism industry has all but ground to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most international flights have stopped and hotel bookings evaporated as countries closed their borders and imposed lockdowns.

That’s put a hundred million jobs at risk, according to the UN’s World Tourism Organization.

However, countries with falling infection rates are now planning to ease some of those restrictions.

They plan to encourage travellers and their cash to venture abroad again.

So what’s the future of the tourism industry?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Kimarli Fernando – Head of Sri Lanka’s National Tourism Development Authority.

George Papaconstantinou – Former Greek Minister of Finance and Professor at the European University Institute School of Transnational Governance.

Virginia Messina – Managing Director of the World Travel and Tourism Council.

