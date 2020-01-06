Will the legacy of #MeToo last? ‘I am not so optimistic’, expert says

As disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in New York on rape and sexual assault charges, we take stock of the #MeToo movement. Gender-based violence expert Natasha Henry says she’s “not so optimistic” that its legacy will last. She says the tradition in France of male bosses being for example too touchy with their female colleagues is dying out. But she says she’s also heard of male bosses already beginning to say “#MeToo was last year”, as they once again try to intimidate or harass women. She joined us for Perspective.

