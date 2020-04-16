Will the pandemic up-end European and international relationships?

The pandemic crisis is bringing to the surface changes and trends in international relationships. Joan Hoey, Europe regional director, Economist Intelligence Unit, says this will likely have unpredictable consequences, and accelerate the shift in balance of economic power from West to East.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en