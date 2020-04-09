-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Will the Saudi-UAE ceasefire hold in Yemen? | Inside Story
Yemen is one of the few places left on earth without a coronavirus case.
But health workers worry it’s only a matter of time before they record the first infections.
An outbreak would add more misery to a country suffering from five years of war.
Fighting has destroyed hospitals, killed more than 100,000 people, and pushed millions towards famine.
The Saudi-UAE coalition has now begun a ceasefire after an appeal from the United Nations.
How will the Iranian-backed Houthis respond?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Sultana Begum – Advocacy Manager for the Norwegian Refugee Council
Hussain Al Bukhaiti – Houthi and Yemeni Affairs Commentator
Elisabeth Kendall – Senior Research Fellow at Pembroke College, University of Oxford
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Yemen #InsideStory