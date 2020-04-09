Will the Saudi-UAE ceasefire hold in Yemen? | Inside Story

Yemen is one of the few places left on earth without a coronavirus case.

But health workers worry it’s only a matter of time before they record the first infections.

An outbreak would add more misery to a country suffering from five years of war.

Fighting has destroyed hospitals, killed more than 100,000 people, and pushed millions towards famine.

The Saudi-UAE coalition has now begun a ceasefire after an appeal from the United Nations.

How will the Iranian-backed Houthis respond?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Sultana Begum – Advocacy Manager for the Norwegian Refugee Council

Hussain Al Bukhaiti – Houthi and Yemeni Affairs Commentator

Elisabeth Kendall – Senior Research Fellow at Pembroke College, University of Oxford

