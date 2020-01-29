-
Will the US Mideast plan boost or undermine peace? I Inside Story
The last opportunity for peace.
That’s how U.S. president Donald Trump described his plan to end seven decades of conflict between Palestinians and Israelis.
However, Palestinian leaders weren’t involved in the process and they immediately rejected it as a conspiracy.
The plan sides with Israel on the so-called ‘final status issues’ to be resolved with the Palestinians.
Israel gets Jerusalem as its capital, as well as sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
Palestinians have been promised a path towards their own state, but only after four years of monitoring to determine whether their leaders are doing enough to fight ‘terrorism’.
So does the proposal boost or undermine peace?
And what does it say about America’s evolving position on the conflict?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Robbie Sabel – Professor at Hebrew University of Jersualem and Former Legal Adviser to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Nabil Sha’ath – Senior Palestinian Official and Adviser to President Mahmoud Abbas
Phyllis Bennis – Fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies and author of the book, ‘Understanding the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict.’
