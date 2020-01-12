-
Will the US stick with Taiwan?I Inside Story
Tsai Ing-Wen’s emphatic re-election win sent a clear message that Taiwan rejects China’s plan for reunification with the island.
It’s a remarkable turnaround for the president, whose party suffered major losses in local elections just a year ago.
However, months of anti-government protests in nearby Hong Kong boosted her campaign. Scenes of police cracking down on demonstrators appear to have galvanised younger voters.
Tsai warned that Taiwan’s democratic rights must be preserved. The island has its own military, currency and a passport accepted in most countries. But, crucially, it does not have a seat at the United Nations.
Only 15 countries officially recognise Taiwan’s democratic government…and the United States is not one of them. But Washington is the island’s most important ally and trading partner.
So how might Beijing respond to Tsai Ing-Wen’s win, which gives her a second term in office?
And how far is the U.S. prepared to go to defend Taiwan?
Presenter:
Martine Dennis
Guests:
Joseph Cheng, retired professor of political science at City University of Hong Kong.
Andy Mok, senior research fellow with the Centre for China and Globalisation.
Drew Thompson, visiting senior research fellow with the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, and a former U.S. Defense Department official.
