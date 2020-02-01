-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Will Trump be acquitted? I Inside Story
The third impeachment trial of a sitting U-S president will likely come to an end on Wednesday, after the Senate voted to block any witnesses from testifying.
This puts Donald Trump a step closer to being acquitted, given the Republican majority in the upper house of the U.S. Congress.
The trial resumes for closing arguments on Monday, but the vote has been pushed to Wednesday, the day AFTER Trump’s annual state-or-the-union address.
He is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of congress – for threatening to withhold military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden.
So as this trial nears its end, will Democrats still pursue Trump’s removal?
And what does it all mean for his re-election bid?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests
Jack Kingston, former Republican Congressman.
Lara Brown, Director of the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University.
Alan Baron, former Special Impeachment Counsel to the House of Representatives and a former Minority Chief Counsel to the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
#Aljazeeraenglish
#News
#InsideStory
#Trump