Will Trump be acquitted? I Inside Story

The third impeachment trial of a sitting U-S president will likely come to an end on Wednesday, after the Senate voted to block any witnesses from testifying.

This puts Donald Trump a step closer to being acquitted, given the Republican majority in the upper house of the U.S. Congress.

The trial resumes for closing arguments on Monday, but the vote has been pushed to Wednesday, the day AFTER Trump’s annual state-or-the-union address.

He is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of congress – for threatening to withhold military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden.

So as this trial nears its end, will Democrats still pursue Trump’s removal?

And what does it all mean for his re-election bid?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests

Jack Kingston, former Republican Congressman.

Lara Brown, Director of the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University.

Alan Baron, former Special Impeachment Counsel to the House of Representatives and a former Minority Chief Counsel to the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#Aljazeeraenglish

#News

#InsideStory

#Trump