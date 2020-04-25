-
Will Trump’s coronavirus disinfectant tip change press briefings? | DW News
In the United States, there have been discussions within the White House about changing the format of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus briefings – and curtailing the his role in them. It comes after Trump held an unusually short briefing on Friday, and didn’t take any questions from reporters. The day before that, he caused alarm by suggesting people with coronavirus may be able to be treated with ultraviolet light and disinfectant — something that alarmed medical officials. He has since claimed his remarks were sarcastic and he wasn’t encouraging people to drink bleach.
