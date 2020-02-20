Will US sanctions influence Iran’s elections? | DW News

Campaigning has ended in Iran ahead of a parliamentary election on Friday. It will be the first such poll since the US withdrew from the international nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on the country. Many Iranians have endured severe economic hardship as a result. Opposition figures are calling for a boycott of the election, saying it does not give people a real choice. DW’s Theresa Tropper reports from Tehran.

