Winter smog across Balkans prompts protests calling for change

Winter smog is an annual misery across the Balkans region of Europe.

Widespread reliance on coal and wood fires has a severe impact on air quality.

But this year, a growing number of citizens across the region are taking to the streets to demand government action.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports.

