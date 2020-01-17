Share
0 0 0 0

Winter smog across Balkans prompts protests calling for change

29 mins ago

Winter smog is an annual misery across the Balkans region of Europe.
Widespread reliance on coal and wood fires has a severe impact on air quality.
But this year, a growing number of citizens across the region are taking to the streets to demand government action.
Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Balkans

Leave a Comment