‘Wiped everything out’: Tornadoes in US South kill dozens

A clean up is under way across the southern US states after tornadoes swept through over the weekend, killing more than 30 people.

The US National Weather Service issued more than 140 tornado warnings from Texas to Virginia – an eight-year-high.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

