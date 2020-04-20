With beer crates to Olympics! German triathlete finds unconventional way to train amid coronaviru…

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Who said beer and triathlon don’t go together? Swimming pools in Germany are sealed off due to the coronavirus lockdown, but instead of drinking his problems away, triathlete Lasse Luhrs used beer to solve them.

The German 23-year-old trains for the Tokyo Olympics in his girlfriend’s house in Bornheim using a pull rope, a garden chair and two crates of beer, as footage from Thursday shows.

“Well, actually the situation here in Germany is not that bad, we can still ride our bikes outside, we can go for a run, the only thing is that the swimming pool is closed, so we have to be a little bit creative how we do the swim training to not lose the form too much, and well I came with this idea on a made bench to do a little bit,” explains Luhrs.

“My big dream is to participate in the Olympics in now 2021. I want to manage to qualify and participate in the Olympic Games,” he says.

Luhrs, the European junior triathlon champion of 2015, actually lives in Spain, where the lockdown is much more strict and therefore it’s harder to train outdoors. He reportedly got stuck in Germany when visiting his girlfriend after a competition in Australia.

Video ID: 20200420-014

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200420-014

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly