-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
With beer crates to Olympics! German triathlete finds unconventional way to train amid coronaviru…
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Who said beer and triathlon don’t go together? Swimming pools in Germany are sealed off due to the coronavirus lockdown, but instead of drinking his problems away, triathlete Lasse Luhrs used beer to solve them.
The German 23-year-old trains for the Tokyo Olympics in his girlfriend’s house in Bornheim using a pull rope, a garden chair and two crates of beer, as footage from Thursday shows.
“Well, actually the situation here in Germany is not that bad, we can still ride our bikes outside, we can go for a run, the only thing is that the swimming pool is closed, so we have to be a little bit creative how we do the swim training to not lose the form too much, and well I came with this idea on a made bench to do a little bit,” explains Luhrs.
“My big dream is to participate in the Olympics in now 2021. I want to manage to qualify and participate in the Olympic Games,” he says.
Luhrs, the European junior triathlon champion of 2015, actually lives in Spain, where the lockdown is much more strict and therefore it’s harder to train outdoors. He reportedly got stuck in Germany when visiting his girlfriend after a competition in Australia.
Video ID: 20200420-014
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200420-014
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly